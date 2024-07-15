'BCCI should give in writing that government has declined team's travel to Pakistan': PCB on Champions Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India and Pakistan cricket players.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is reportedly wanting the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide a letter of the Indian government's denial for the men's team to travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

A BCCI source recently said that the team will not travel to the neighbouring nation for the upcoming global tournament in early 2025 and stated that the Board will put up a demand for a hybrid model. Now as reported in PTI, a PCB source has said that the BCCI needs to provide written proof to the ICC on the same matter now.

"If the India government declines permission, it has to be in writing and it is mandatory on the BCCI to provide that letter to the ICC now," the PCB source working closely with the organising committee told news agency PTI.

"It is a fact that we are insistent that the BCCI must inform the ICC about its travel plans to Pakistan at least 5-6 months before the tournament and in writing," the top PCB source stated as quoted by the news agency.

The ICC will host an annual conference in Colombo on July 19. There is no discussion planned of India playing in UAE as per a 'Hybrid model' but the ICC has designated additional funds if the tournament is played in two nations.

The Indian Board maintained that the decision to travel to Pakistan is in the government's hands. The Men in Blue did not travel to their neighbouring nation for the Asia Cup 2023, which was slated to take place in Pakistan. As a result, the tournament was played in a hybrid model with Sri Lanka hosting all of India's matches and a few others too.

A BCCI source recently cleared the Board's stance for the ICC tournament. "India will not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy 2025. Will tell ICC to hold its matches in Dubai or Sri Lanka," a source said as quoted by news agency ANI.

BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla had also confirmed that the travel decision lies in the hands of the government. "In the case of the Champion Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India permits us. So we will go according to the decision of the Indian government," Shukla had told ANI earlier.

The Champions Trophy begins on February 19 in Karachi. PCB has submitted a draft schedule for the tournament where all of India's games including a potential semifinal and final are booked for Lahore. The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan match is scheduled to take place on March 1 as per the draft.