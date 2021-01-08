Friday, January 08, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. BCCI secretary Jay Shah visits Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, assures help to northeastern states

BCCI secretary Jay Shah visits Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh, assures help to northeastern states

Before the northeastern states started out in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions in 2018, the BCCI had set up a task force for the development of the game in the region.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: January 08, 2021 22:44 IST
BCCI secretary Jay Shah
Image Source : PTI

BCCI secretary Jay Shah

BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Friday assured the northeastern states of all necessary help by the apex body for promotion and development of cricket in the region.

Shah recently visited the northeastern states of Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.

"Humbled and honoured to visit both Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Assured all North-Eastern states of @BCCI's support to enhance capacity building, cricketing infrastructure, NCA coaches and technical staff, training methodologies & medical facilities. We are in this together," Shah tweeted.

In Arunachal Pradesh, he met the state's Chief Minister Pema Khandu along with Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and had a fruitful discussion on the promotion of the game in the state.

Sikkim's Chief Minister PS Golay said Shah assured him that the BCCI would set up a National Cricket Academy in the state.

Before the northeastern states started out in the Ranji Trophy and other domestic competitions in 2018, the BCCI had set up a task force for the development of the game in the region.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News