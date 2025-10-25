BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia condemns harassment of Australian women cricketers in Indore BCCI condemned an alleged stalking and molestation of two Australian women cricketers in Indore, praising police for arresting the accused. MPCA and BCCI vowed to review security protocols and provide full support to the players ahead of World Cup knock-outs.

Indore:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) strongly condemned an alleged stalking and molestation incident involving two Australian women cricketers in Indore, promising to review and strengthen security measures ahead of the World Cup knock-out stages.

The incident occurred on Thursday morning on Khajrana Road when the players were walking from their hotel to a cafe. A man on a motorcycle reportedly followed them and inappropriately touched one of the players before fleeing, according to Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi. The accused was later arrested by the local police.

“It is a very condemnable but stray incident. India is known for its hospitality and care. We have zero tolerance for such incidents. We appreciate the State Police (Madhya Pradesh) for their prompt action to nab the culprit. Let the law take its course to punish the culprit. We assure to revisit our safety protocols if required to further tighten the security,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia said in a statement.

MPCA reacts to the incident

The Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) also expressed shock and dismay over the incident, emphasising that no woman should have to endure such trauma.

“MPCA is deeply pained and shocked by the disturbing incident of misconduct and inappropriate behaviour with two players from the Australian Women's Cricket Team in Indore. No woman should ever have to endure such trauma, and our thoughts and support are with those impacted by this distressing incident. This unfortunate event has deeply affected everyone from MPCA who cherishes the values of respect, safety, and dignity of women,” said the MPCA statement.

The Australian players immediately contacted their team security officer, Danny Simmons, who coordinated with local security liaison officers and arranged for a vehicle to assist them. Assistant Commissioner of Police Himani Mishra met the players, recorded their statements, and registered a first information report under Sections 74 (use of criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 78 (stalking) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the MIG police station.