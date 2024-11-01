BCCI scraps India's intra-squad game ahead of Border-Gavaskar series: Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly scrapped the India vs India A intra-squad game at the WACA in build-up to the Border-Gavaskar series. The Indian team was set to play an intra-squad game behind closed doors for three days from November 15-17 ahead of their first match from November 22 onwards.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, India have opted to train during those days. The Indian team will be having net sessions and centre wicket match simulation at the WACA. Notably, the Australian team will likely have their chance of preparation after India.

"Going to be some good centre wickets with our boys bowling in Perth, in similar conditions to what you're going to get at Optus Stadium. [It's] probably going to be enough," Smith said on preparations for the series.

India had decided to play an intra-squad game instead of playing against an Australian domestic side, which was the case in the last two tours Down Under. They had faced Australia A in a three-day game in their last tour of 2020/21 and Cricket Australia XI in a four-day game before the 2018-19 series.

India A, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, are currently facing Australia A in one of two unofficial Tests in Mackay and Melbourne. The first game began on October 31 with the second one set to be held from November 7 onwards.

The series will kick start on November 22 in Perth before the Day-night Test in Adelaide from December 6 onwards. The caravan will then move to Brisbane for the third match from December 14 onwards. Melbourne will be hosting the Boxing Day Test with Sydney hosting the series finale from January 3 onwards.

India A's squad:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Abhimanyu Easwaran (vc), Sai Sudharsan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Baba Indrajith, Ishan Kishan (wk), Abishek Porel (wk), Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Yash Dayal, Navdeep Saini, Manav Suthar, Tanush Kotian

India's squad for Border-Gavaskar series:

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.