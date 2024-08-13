BCCI issues revised schedule for Indian team's International home season 2024-25, check all changes here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian cricket team.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued a revised schedule of the Indian cricket team's International home season 2024-25, the Indian Board confirmed on Tuesday, August 13. The Board has made a few changes to the India vs Bangladesh and the India vs England T20I series.

While there are no changes to the Tests against Bangladesh and ODIs against England, there are changes in the T20I schedule against both teams. "The first T20I between India and Bangladesh, initially set to be held in Dharamsala on 6th October 2024, will now take place in Gwalior owing to upgrades and renovation work being carried out by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association in the dressing rooms," BCCI said in a statement.

Notably, the venues for the first and second T20Is in the five-match series against England have also been swapped. Chennai was initially set to host the first T20I on January 22, while Kolkata was set to witness the second game on January 25. The venues are swapped now. Chennai will host the second T20I instead of the first and Kolkata will host the first T20I instead of the second.

"The match in Gwalior marks the inaugural international fixture at the city's new stadium - Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium - and the first since the historic India-South Africa ODI in 2010, where the legendary Sachin Tendulkar became the first male cricketer to score a double century in ODIs," BCCI added in its statement.

Here's India's revised schedule:

India are set to host Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in the coming months at home. The men's team's home season kick starts with a Test and a T20I series against Bangladesh with the red-ball format being played first. India and Bangladesh lock horns in a two-match Test series with the first Test being played from September 19 - September 24 and the second one from September 27 - October 1.

The T20Is begin on October 6 now in Gwalior instead of Chennai. The second and third ones will take place on October 9 and October 12. The Men in Blue will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series from October 16 to November 5, followed by the away Border-Gasvaskar series in Australia.

They host England from January 22 onwards with five T20Is being played first, followed by three ODIs, which conclude by February 12.