BCCI reveals revised fixtures of India's tour of Sri Lanka, four games postponed; check updated schedule here

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has revealed the revised fixtures of India's upcoming tour of Sri Lanka. The Indian team is set to travel to the Southern neighbouring nation for three T20Is and as many ODIs at the end of July.

Sri Lanka (SLC) cricket had announced their home series schedule for the six limited-overs game against India on Thursday, July 11. The Indian Board has revealed the tweaks made to the four games of those initially announced fixtures.

As per the previous schedule, India were to play the opening T20I of the series on July 26, followed by the second and third one on July 27 and July 29, respectively. Notably, as per the revised schedule, the dates of all three games have been pushed back by a day further to July 27, July 28 and July 30.

The ODI series was set to begin on August 1, which will now kickstart on August 2. There is no change to the other two ODI games - scheduled to take place on August 4 and August 7.

Here is the previous schedule:

Here is the updated schedule:

