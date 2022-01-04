BCCI postpones Ranji Trophy, CK Nayudu Trophy and Women's T20 league due to COVID

Follow us on Image Source : HINDUSTAN TIMES VIA GETTY IMAGES Ranji Trophy 2022 season was slated to begin from January 13.

Highlights The Ranji Trophy and Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month

Senior Women’s T20 League was slated in February

The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the postponement of the Ranji Trophy, Col C K Nayudu Trophy & Senior Women’s T20 League for the 2021-22 season in the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country.

With as many as six members of the Bengal contingent including five players testing positive along with a few Mumbai players, Ranji Trophy, beginning January 13, was postponed indefinitely.

"The Ranji Trophy & Col C K Nayudu Trophy were scheduled to begin this month while the Senior Women’s T20 League was scheduled to commence in February," BCCI secretary Jay Shah stated in a press release.

Shah said that BCCI didn't want to compromise on the health of its players, support staff and match officials which is the reason that for the second year in a row that the red ball competition in all probability will not be held.

"The BCCI will continue to assess the situation and take a call on the start of the tournaments accordingly," Shah added.

The BCCI had formed six separate bio-bubbles in six different cities with multiple grounds -- Ahmedabad, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata.

In fact, Mumbai tam had arrived in Kolkata and then their out of favour India all-rounder Shivam Dube tested positive and had to be isolated.

CAB secretary Avishek Dalmiya had been admitted to a city nursing home as a precautionary measure after testing positive.

The situation is grim across all the major cities with Delhi recording 5481 cases on Tuesday while Mumbai had 10,860 new cases with hundreds of them being affected by new Omicron variant.

Bengal has seen a single day highest ever rise of 9073 cases as per state's health department.

Shah on his part thanked all the stakeholders for being able to organise more than 700 matches across all age-groups during the season.

"BCCI thanks and continues to appreciate the efforts of the healthcare workers, state associations, players, support staff, match officials and all the service providers who put their best foot forward to host more than 700 matches across 11 tournaments in the current 2021-22 domestic season," he said.

(Reported by PTI)