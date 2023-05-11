BCCI likely to earn highest share of ICC's annual revenue during 2023-2027 cycle, PCB fourth highest in list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BCCI logo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) could earn around Rs 9 billion from the next five-year cycle between 2023-2027 from ICC's share of annual revenue. While the revenue share of India's cricket board is expected to be 38.5%, the share of the Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to be 5.75%.

This is still not official but an influential ICC member said that it is just a matter of time before BCCI is officially given around $231 million from ICC's annual revenue of $600 million.

"It is a proposed model and it's based on cricket (rankings), performance (in ICC events), and commercial (contribution to sport). Now India contributes such a significant share to the commercial element," a senior BCCI source told PTI on condition of anonymity.

While India will earn 38.50% of ICC's revenue, the second-highest cricket board to benefit is far behind with annual earnings of 6.89%. According to ESPNCricinfo, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are the second-best beneficiary with annual earnings of $41.33 million, while Australia with $37.53 million (6.25%) are a distant third. The PCB is fourth with $34.51 million revenue.

During the last FTP cycle (2018-2022), ICC's annual revenue was near half $307 million approximately and $1536 million for five years.

BCCI earned $405 million for five years after bargaining between the erstwhile Committee of Administrators (CoA) and the then ICC chairman Shashank Manohar, who didn't have too many friends on the board at that time. It was still around 26 per cent of the annual share back then.

In the last FTP cycle, ECB was second best with a share of 7.8 per cent while all other boards barring Zimbabwe got 7.2 per cent. As the proposed model, ICC will allot around 11 per cent of its revenue to all associate nations this time while last time it was around 14%.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Cricket News