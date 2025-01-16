BCCI keen on adding new member to team India's coaching staff after repeating batting failures

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of adding a new member to India's coaching staff. The new member could specifically be a batting coach especially after the way India's batting capitulated under pressure against New Zealand and Australia in the last two Test series.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, a few big names are being considered for the role including former domestic cricket heavyweights, however, a final decision on the same is yet to be made. Moreover, an official announcement related to the same hasn't been made. However, the discussions within the BCCI and the team management suggest a dire need to strengthen the support staff.

India's coaching staff currently consists of head coach Gautam Gambhir, Abhishek Nayar (assistant coach), Ryan ten Doeschate (assistant coach), Morne Morkel (bowling coach) and T Dilip (fielding coach). In the aftermath of India's disastrous tour of Australia which saw the team lose the five-match series 1-3, there has been a massive criticism of the role of the support staff.

With the likes of Virat Kohli getting out in the similar way for the whole series and skipper Rohit Sharma not being able to buy a run on the whole tour, questions have been raised over the functioning of the support staff. The same was also discussed in the review meeting that was held in Mumbai on January 11. Recently, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar had raised questions on the same lines after India lost the Test series in Sydney.

"I don't know about merit in having different coaches. That is something, you know, that we need to look at in a different scenario, not right now. But surely questions have to be asked of him (Gambhir) and his coaching staff. What were they doing that we had this situation where we are losing, losing, losing?

"Because we have lost when we should not have in India against New Zealand. The batting over there was pretty ordinary. The batting over here has been pretty ordinary. So I do believe that I think questions need to be asked about that," Gavaskar had added.