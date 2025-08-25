BCCI in talks with Toyota, fintech company over title sponsorship ahead of Asia Cup: Report With Dream11 exiting its sponsorship deal, BCCI is in talks with Toyota and a fintech firm for India's cricket team title sponsorship ahead of Asia Cup 2025. Jerseys with Dream11 branding won't be used; India may play without a sponsor if no deal is signed.

New Delhi:

With just weeks to go before the Asia Cup 2025 kicks off, the Indian cricket team finds itself without a title sponsor following the abrupt exit of Dream11. The fantasy sports platform pulled out of its sponsorship deal days after the Indian Parliament passed the 'Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025', which prohibits real-money gaming operations across the country.

Dream11, which had inked a ₹358 crore agreement with the BCCI in 2023, which includes ₹3 crore per home game and ₹1 crore per away match, terminated its deal citing the new regulatory environment. The development leaves the BCCI scrambling for a replacement ahead of one of the marquee tournaments, scheduled to begin on September 9 in the UAE.

In the meantime, sources have confirmed to NDTV that Toyota Motor Corporation and a fintech start-up have expressed preliminary interest in taking over the lead sponsorship role. However, the BCCI is yet to open the official tendering process. The board, it is learnt, is eyeing a deal that surpasses the valuation of the previous arrangement with Dream11.

Logistical nightmare for BCCI

The departure of Dream11 has also created logistical hiccups. Jerseys featuring the brand had already been printed for the Asia Cup, but sources confirm that these will not be used in the tournament.

Speaking on the matter, BCCI Secretary Devajit Saikia reiterated the board's stance on compliance. “If it’s not permissible, we’ll not do anything. The BCCI will follow every policy of the country that is framed by the central government,” Saikia said on Friday.

Should a new deal not materialise in time, team India may play the tournament without a title sponsor on their jerseys, which hasn’t happened in the last three decades.

In the meantime, India has already announced its squad for the tournament, with Suryakumar Yadav named captain and Shubman Gill as vice-captain. The continental showdown will be played in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, with the final scheduled for September 28.