BCCI holds six-hour-long meeting with Rohit, Agarkar, Gambhir after New Zealand debacle: Report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly conducted a six-hour-long meeting with India captain Rohit Sharma, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and head coach Gautam Gambhir after the team's 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand at home.

India suffered their first-ever whitewash at home of three or more Tests as the Kiwis outplayed them. The Indian Board is now in a postmortem mode and has conducted a lengthy meeting ahead of the Border-Gavaskar series, which will start on November 22.

According to a report in PTI, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah and President Roger Binny attended the meeting with the Indian think tank of Rohit, Agarkar and Gambhir. The key points discussed are said to be the decisions of the Indian team management and the decision to play on rank turner in the third Test in Mumbai.

"It was a six-hour marathon meeting which was obviously on cards after such a debacle. India are going on a tour of Australia and the BCCI would obviously like to ensure that the team is back on track and would like to know how the think-tank (Gambhir-Rohit-Agarkar) are going about it," a senior BCCI source privy to the development said as quoted by PTI.

It is being said that the Indian Board isn't pleased with Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the third Test. "Bumrah's absence was discussed although it was a precautionary move. Opting for a rank turner despite India not faring well on these tracks are some of the issues that came up for discussion," the source said.

It added that it could not be confirmed whether Gambhir's coaching style was questioned or not but the think tank is not on the same lines as of the head coach.

India were whitewashed at home in a series of three or more Tests for the first time. They were first blown away in seaming conditions in Bengaluru before getting outplayed in the spin-friendly conditions in Pune and Mumbai. India will now leave for Australia for the Border-Gavaskar series in two batches on November 10 and 11. The series will begin on November 22.