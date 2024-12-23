BCCI drops bombshell update on Mohammed Shami for Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mohammed Shami.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has dropped a bombshell update on star pacer Mohammed Shami for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024/25. The Indian Board has cleared that Shami has recovered from his heel injury, while also confirming that he has a knee swelling.

"The BCCI Medical Team at the Centre of Excellence has been working closely with Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami on his recovery and rehabilitation after his right heel surgery. Shami has completely recovered from this heel problem.

However, the Board has cleared that Shami is not deemed fit for the remainder of the two Tests in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy due to his swelling in the knee. "Shami bowled 43 overs in the Ranji Trophy match for Bengal against Madhya Pradesh in November. Following this, he played in all nine games of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT), where he also engaged in additional bowling sessions on the sidelines to build his bowling volume in order to get ready for the Test matches.

"However, his left knee has exhibited minor swelling due to increased joint loading from his bowling workload. The swelling is on the expected lines, owing to the increased bowling after a prolonged period.

"Based on the current medical assessment, the BCCI Medical Team has determined that his knee requires more time for controlled exposure to bowling loads. Consequently, he has not been deemed fit for consideration for the remaining two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy," the Indian Board said.

It added that the pacer will continue to take strength and conditioning work and will work on building bowling loads for Test cricket.

"Shami will continue to undergo targeted strength and conditioning work under the guidance of the medical staff at BCCI’s Centre of Excellence and build his bowling loads needed to meet the demands of the longest format of the game. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy will depend on the progress of his knee," the Indian board further added.

Shami has not played International cricket since the ODI World Cup 2023 final due to a heel injury, for which he underwent surgery. The pacer made a return to competitive cricket in the fifth round of the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. He has now played nine SMAT matches but was not picked in Bengal's squad for the first match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The Indian Board has confirmed his participation in the domestic 50-over tournament will be dependent on how his knee progresses.