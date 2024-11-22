BCCI changes start time of IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah - know details here

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL auctioneer Mallika Sagar.

The IPL mega auction 2025 is only a couple of days away now with Jeddah set to host the bidding war of arguably the most popular T20 league around the world. With several big wigs not on the retention list of some IPL teams, this mega auction promises to be a hugely riveting one.

IPL captains Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul are up for grabs and so are renowned stars like Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan and David Warner among others. Amidst all this, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has reportedly changed the timings of the start of the mega auctions.

The dates of the auctions and the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy were already clashing. The first Test is scheduled to take place from November 22 to November 26, while the two-day auction is being held on November 24 and 25.

The end of a day in the Perth Test is scheduled at 2:50 PM IST, but the play gets extended by half an hour to 3:20 PM IST. Due to this and following requests from the broadcasters, the BCCI has pushed back the auction timings from 3 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST.

It will be the first time that the IPL mega auctions will be taking place outside India with Jeddah set to host the bidding war for this season. Overall it will be the second occasion of the auctions being held outside the country, with the IPL 2024 mini-auctions in Dubai being the first such event.

As many as 577 players will be up for grabs at the bidding war in Jeddah. After IPL shortlisted 574 players, three more - Jofra Archer, Saurabh Netravalkar and Hardik Tamore - have been added to the previous list.

Teams were allowed to pick a maximum of six players with five being the upper limit for the capped ones. Here is a look at players retained by all ten IPL franchises ahead of the auctions.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni

Delhi Capitals: Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Abhishek Porel

Gujarat Titans: Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rinku Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Harshit Rana, Ramandeep Singh

Lucknow Super Giants: Nicholas Pooran, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma

Punjab Kings: Shashank Singh, Prabhsimran Singh

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Sandeep Sharma

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Yash Dayal

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head