BCCI announces India squad for Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024; Saika Ishaque in reserves

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Indian cricketers Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana during the 3rd ODI against South Africa in Bengaluru on June 23, 2024

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's squad for the Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday, July 6. Mumbai Indians' spinner Saika Ishaque has been snubbed for the mega tournament in Sri Lanka starting on July 19.

India Squad for Women's Asia Cup 2024: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan.

Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh.

More to follow...