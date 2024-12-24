BCCI announces India squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup, Niki Prasad named captain

Follow us on Image Source : X/ASIAN CRICKET COUNCIL India U19 Women's team recently won the Asia Cup

BCCI have announced India's 15-member squad for the upcoming U19 Women's T20 World Cup set to be played from January 18 to February 2 next year. Niki Prasad has been appointed the captain of the team while Sanika Chalke is the vice-captain. India have been in great form in the lead-up to the World Cup winning the U19 Women's Asia Cup comfortably and will look to lift the trophy yet again.

India are also the defending champions having won the inaugural edition of the tournament under Shafai Verma's captaincy in 2023 in South Africa. Apart from Niki and Sanika, Trisha G has also been picked after finishing the Asia Cup as the leading run-scorer with 159 runs at an average of 53 and a strike rate of 120.45.

Among other players, Kamalini G, Aayushi Shukla and Parunika Sisodia have also been picked who were India's leading wicket-takers with 10 and nine wickets respectively in the Asia Cup.

Here's India's squad for U19 Women's T20 World Cup: Niki Prasad (Captain), Sanika Chalke (Vice-captain), G Trisha, Kamalini G (WK), Bhavika Ahire (WK), Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S

Standby Players - Nandhana S, Ira J, Anadi T

For the unversed, a total of 16 teams are set to participate in the upcoming edition of U19 Women's T20 World Cup set to be played in Kuala Lumpur. The teams have been divided into four groups with India slotted alongside Malaysia, Sri Lanka and the West Indies. The Niki Prasad-led side will start their campaign against the West Indies on January 19 while their remaining two group matches are on January 21 and 23 against Malaysia and Sri Lanka respectively.