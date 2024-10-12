Saturday, October 12, 2024
     
BCCI announces India squad for T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024; Tilak Varma named captain

Mumbai Indians' young batter Tilak Varma has been named captain to lead the young India A squad in the upcoming T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 starting on October 18 in Oman. The rising star Abhishek Sharma is also included in the Indian team.

Written By: Sumeet Kavthale @sumeetkavthale New Delhi Updated on: October 12, 2024 22:15 IST
Tilak Varma
Image Source : GETTY Tilak Varma during the T20 game against Australia in Thiruvananthapuram on November 26, 2023

The BCCI announced India's squad for the upcoming T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024 on Saturday. The young batter Tilak Varma has been named captain to lead the star-studded Indian team for the prestigious tournament starting on October 18 in Oman. 

The rising opener Abhishek Sharma also features in India's 15-member squad after a breakthrough 2024 season in the Indian Premier League. Anuj Rawat and Prabhsimran Singh are included as wicketkeeping options while IPL performers Ayush Badoni, Nehal Wadhera and Ramandeep Singh are selected as specialist batting options. 

The 23-year-old Anshul Kamboj leads the young bowling attack after his heroics in the Duleep Trophy 2024. The right-arm pacer claimed the Player of the Tournament award for taking 16 wickets and will be looking to make an impact with India A at the international level. 

India A squad for the T20 Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024

Tilak Varma (c), Abhishek Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Aaqib Khan, Anshul Kamboj, Vaibhav Arora, Hrithik Shokeen, R Sai Kishore, Rahul Chahar, Rasikh Salam.

