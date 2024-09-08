BCCI announces India squad for first Test against Bangladesh; Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant return, Iyer dropped

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY India Test team for Bangladesh series

The BCCI announced India's squad for the first Test match against Bangladesh on Sunday, September 8. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant returned to Test setup after missing the last assignment against England but there was no place for Shreyas Iyer in the 15-member squad.

The Indian team will return to action with the two-match Test series starting on September 19. As reported earlier, the ace pacer Mohammed Shami has been given an extended rest and is missing the team for the first match in Chennai.

The biggest surprise in the Rohit Sharma-led squad was the inclusion of the uncapped fast bowler Yash Dayal. The left-arm pacer took four wickets across two innings in the first-round match of the Duleep Trophy to earn his maiden call-up.

Akash Deep retained his place after claiming nine wickets in the Duleep Trophy first-round match. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are set to lead the pace attack against Bangladesh after missing the Duleep Trophy first-round fixture.

Meanwhile, there are no changes to India's spin unit with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav all making the team.

Shreyas Iyer, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal and Washington Sundar were four names dropped from India's previous Test team against England. Iyer, leading India D, smashed a quickfire fifty in the second innings of the Duleep Trophy match against India C but it was not enough for him to break into the team.

The 29-year-old batter has scored 811 runs in 11 Test matches at an average of 36.86 and is likely to miss the next Test assignments against New Zealand and Australia.

India Test squad for 1st Test against Bangladesh

Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Yash Dayal.