BCCI announces India's Champions Trophy squad; Rohit Sharma to lead, Bumrah's selection subject to fitness

Follow us on Image Source : AP India squad for Champions Trophy 2025

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) named the 15-member squad for the ICC Champions Trophy and the three-match ODI series against England with chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma announcing the same at the press conference in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18. Rohit Sharma will lead the side with Shubman Gill as his deputy while Jasprit Bumrah was picked subject to fitness as Agarkar named a 14-man side for the ICC event with Harshit Rana set to cover for India's Test vice-captain for the England series.

The rest of the squad was on the familiar lines with Yashasvi Jaiswal getting a maiden ODI call-up and Kuldeep Yadav, who is in the middle of his rehab was also included in the 15-strong side. Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Bumrah will make up the pace bowling attack with Mohammed Siraj being the notable omission.

Skipper Rohit Sharma mentioned that if Bumrah misses out, Arshdeep would be used in that role with the new ball and at the death with Shami partnership him up at the start and hence, Mohammed Siraj's effectiveness comes down a bit. In the spin department, both Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel have been picked even though they might be fighting for the same place with Washington Sundar and Kuldeep being the other options.

Harshit is yet to play white-ball cricket for India having made his Test debut in Australia but since he is part of the T20I series as well, the tall Delhi seamer is likely to get the first taste of the shorter formats at the highest level, given he might get a chance in the ODIs as well

The trio of KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer in the middle order has been retained with Rishabh Pant being the backup wicketkeeper with Hardik, Jadeja, Axar and Sundar being the all-rounders. It's very similar squad to that of the World Cup 2023 side but how to the team make space for the likes of Axar and Jaiswal will be interesting.

India's squad for Champions Trophy: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah (subject to fitness), Kuldeep Yadav

India's squad for England ODIs: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav