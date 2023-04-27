BCCI announces annual contract list for women, here's all you need to know

Thursday, April 27, 2023
     
The list featured 17 players and they were divided into three grades- Grade A, B, and C.

India TV Sports Desk Written By: India TV Sports Desk New Delhi Updated on: April 27, 2023 13:18 IST
India Women's team
Image Source : GETTY India Women's team

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday released the annual contract list for Team India Senior Women.The list featured 17 players and they were divided into three grades- Grade A, B, and C.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season," the Indian Board wrote in a statement. 

Earlier, BCCI had announced that the women's team will get their match fees at par with the men's team. However, they haven't mentioned about the salaries in the recent release. The men's salaries are divided as Grade A+ - Rs 7 crore, Grade A - Rs 5 crore, Grade B - Rs 3 crore, Grade C - Rs 1 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma are categorised in Grade A. Renuka Thakur, and Jemimah Rodrigues are added to the Grade B group with three other players. On the other hand, players including Sneh Rana, and Yastika Bhatia along with seven other teammates are added to Grade C.

List of players in Grade division:

  • Grade A: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma
  • Grade B: Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
  • Grade C: Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Sabbineni Meghana, Anjali Sarvani, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Yastika Bhatia

Earlier in March, BCCI had announced the annual contracts for the men's squad. While India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received a promotion in the list as he made it to the top A+ list with three other Indian stars. Notably, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were handed a demotion in the contracts. It is worth noting that players in Grade A+ will receive Rs 7 crore as their salary.

List of players in Grade division (Men):

