BCCI announces annual contract list for women, here's all you need to know

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Thursday released the annual contract list for Team India Senior Women.The list featured 17 players and they were divided into three grades- Grade A, B, and C.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Wednesday announced the Annual Player Contracts for Team India (Senior Women) for the 2022-23 season," the Indian Board wrote in a statement.

Earlier, BCCI had announced that the women's team will get their match fees at par with the men's team. However, they haven't mentioned about the salaries in the recent release. The men's salaries are divided as Grade A+ - Rs 7 crore, Grade A - Rs 5 crore, Grade B - Rs 3 crore, Grade C - Rs 1 crore.

Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, and Deepti Sharma are categorised in Grade A. Renuka Thakur, and Jemimah Rodrigues are added to the Grade B group with three other players. On the other hand, players including Sneh Rana, and Yastika Bhatia along with seven other teammates are added to Grade C.

List of players in Grade division:

Earlier in March, BCCI had announced the annual contracts for the men's squad. While India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja received a promotion in the list as he made it to the top A+ list with three other Indian stars. Notably, Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul were handed a demotion in the contracts. It is worth noting that players in Grade A+ will receive Rs 7 crore as their salary.

List of players in Grade division (Men):

