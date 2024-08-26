BCB distributes 3,000 essential supply packets to flood-hit regions of Bangladesh

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Bangladesh Cricket Board distributes essential supplies to flood victims in the country.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken a major step towards providing relief to the people affected in the flood-hit regions of Bangladesh by distributing three thousand essential supply packets.

The move by the BCB has come after Mushfiqur Rahim donated his Player of the Match (POTM) prize money from the recently concluded Rawalpindi Test to the flood victims of Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh Cricket Board has taken a significant step towards flood relief, starting the distribution of 3,000 essential supply packets today," BCB posted on X.

Notably, Bangladesh is experiencing the worst floods in three decades as per Liakath Ali, director of climate change at the non-governmental organization Bangladesh Rural Advancement Committee (BRAC).

The sudden floods have jolted the districts of Cumilla, Noakhali, Brahmanbaria, Chittagong, Cox’s Bazar, Sylhet and Habiganj and displaced a wide number of people.

The floods have made life extremely difficult for the Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus-led interim government which is already having a hard time dealing with the political and economic crisis in the country.

Bangladesh script history against Pakistan

Bangladesh defeated Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket history on Sunday as they won the Rawalpindi Test by 10 wickets. Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto was happy with the character showcased by his team in Rawalpindi.

"Yes. It's very massive. I think, I think we never went here, but before we start this series, we believed we can win this time. And then I mean it and everyone really believed that we can do something special this time and the way everyone shows their character, really happy with them. Especially last, I think 10, 15 days, the way everyone worked hard on the field off the field, really happy. And that's why we made this win," Shanto said of Bangladesh's first-ever Test win over Pakistan.