Basit Ali makes massive statement ahead of IND-NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali took centre stage and talked about how the Indian team have instilled fear in their Champions Trophy 2025 final opponents through their performances.

The Indian team have reached the summit clash of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025. The side is all set to take on New Zealand in the final of the tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on March 9. It is interesting to note that the Indian team have been unbeaten in the tournament, defeating the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and New Zealand in the group stage.

The Men in Blue followed it up with an impressive show in the 1st semi-final against Australia as well, booking their berth in the final. Furthermore, New Zealand managed to defeat South Africa in the 2nd semi-final of the tournament and are all set to take on the Indian team in the much-anticipated game.

Reflecting on the upcoming game, former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali came forward and talked about how the Men in Blue have instilled fear in their opponents through their performances. "India have instilled fear. Whether South Africa won or New Zealand, whoever would play the semifinal or final, that fear is seen. The way New Zealand kept changing bowling and made everyone bowl. They are preparing for it,” Ali said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"The set up which New Zealand and Santner made after winning the toss and batting first, they charged well. Now they will face quality spinners. Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will be dangerous. Varun has already performed so they will be scared. Kuldeep will have to bowl little quickly though. We will see how they tackle India but the pressure will be on New Zealand to face Indian spinners," he reflected.

It is interesting to note that with New Zealand and India set to face off in the final, the Black Caps will be extra wary of the in-form Indian side. Led by Rohit Sharma, India have already beaten New Zealand in the Champions Trophy 2025, and it could be quite a task for the Black Caps to defeat India in the final.