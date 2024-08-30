Barinder Sran, who made his debut under MS Dhoni, announces retirement from international cricket

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Barinder Sran

Barinder Sran, the left-arm fast bowler, has called it quits from international and domestic cricket with immediate effect at the age of 31. He made his debut under MS Dhoni's captaincy in January 2016 and played six ODIs and two T20Is until June 2016 before losing his place in the Indian team. He could never don the blue jersey and eight years later, has decided to step away from the game.

Sran picked seven wickets in ODIs and six in T20Is apart from collecting 137 wickets across formats at the domestic level. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), the 31-year-old played for four teams - Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians - featuring in 24 matches and picking 18 wickets.

He confirmed his retirement from international and domestic cricket on Instagram while also cherishing the moments he created in his brief career for India. He also thanked the coaches and management who supported him during his journey on and off the field. "As I officially hang up my cricket boots, I look back at my journey with a heart full of gratitude.

"Cricket has gifted me innumerable and incredible experiences. Fast bowling soon became my lucky charm and opened doors to represent prestigious IPL franchises, ultimately culminating in the highest honor of representing India in 2016. Even though my international career was brief, the memories created will be forever cherished. I am eternally grateful to the almighty for getting me the right coaches and management, who have supported me throughout my journey," he wrote on Instagram.

Barinder Sran played his last competitive match in February 2021 for Punjab in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Madhya Pradesh scoring 24 runs and picking up a wicket while conceding 91 runs.