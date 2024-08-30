Barbados Royals defend WCPL title in thrilling low-scoring final against Trinbago Knight Riders

Follow us on Image Source : BARBADOS ROYALS Barbados Royals

Barbados Royals have won the Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) for the second consecutive year beating Trinbago Knight Riders which had Indian players Jemimah Rodrigues and Shikha Pandey in their playing XI. It was a low-scoring final with the Royals losing six wickets in the chase of just 94 runs as the Knight Riders went down fighting.

Earlier, the Royals opted to bowl first and they got off to a perfect start with Deandra Dottin and Jemimah going back to the hut in the first three overs with just 10 runs on the board. Shikha and Jannillea Glasgow then steadied the ship a bit with a 43-run stand but the Knight Riders collapsed yet again.

This time, there was no stopping the Royals as Aaliyah Alleyne led the way for them with the ball picking up four wickets for just 21 runs in her four overs. The Knight Riders didn't get bowled out but could just post 93 runs on the board for the loss of eight wickets. Only three of their batters could reach the double figures with their innings witnessing only six fours and two sixes.

In response, the Royals started well with the star openers Hayley Matthews and Chamari Athapaththu as they added 48 runs in just 6.1 overs. After such a dominating opening stand, they were expected to canter home but the TKR bowlers stuck to their task and picked wickets at regular intervals.

However, Athapaththu showed her class yet again remaining unbeaten on 39 to take her side to the trophy. She smashed seven fours during her stay in the middle and was assisted by a quickfire 15 off six balls by Laura Harris. Unlike the TKR batters, the Royals smashed 12 fours and a six during their innings as they reached home in just 15 overs to secure their second consecutive WCPL title. Their skipper Hayley Matthews won the player of the tournament award for scoring 147 runs and picking 11 wickets in the tournament.