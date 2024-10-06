Banned by ECB, 29-year-old batter creates history for Pakistan in List A cricket

Follow us on Image Source : AP Pakistan batter Usman Khan.

29-year-old Pakistan batter Usman Khan, who was recently banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for five years, has created history in the Pakistan domestic competition President's Cup. The Karachi-born has smashed the fastest double century for Pakistan in List A cricket.

Playing for Eshaal Associates in the President's Cup against SNGPL, Usman struck a double ton off 131 balls, breaking the record held by Sharjeel Khan, who got to his double-ton in 133 balls for Sindh in 2022. The right-handed batter Usman had to retire hurt after this record-breaking outing after facing the very next delivery.

This was his second hundred in 10 List A matches. The batter boasts a brilliant average of 93.14 in the domestic 50-over format, having scored 652 runs. He became only the seventh Pakistani cricketer with a List A double century, joining an elite club featuring the likes of Fakhar Zaman, Sharjeel Khan and Kamran Akmal, among others.

While he broke the record for the fastest double ton, Usman fell short of creating another all-time record for his country. He fell 10 runs short of breaking the highest individual score by a Pakistani batter in List A cricket. The record belongs to Fakhar Zaman, who made 210* against Zimbabwe in an ODI in 2018.

Highest individual scores by Pakistan batters in List A cricket:

1: Fakhar Zaman – 210* in 2018

2: Abid Ali – 209* in 2018

3: Mohammad Ali – 207 in 2005

4: Sharjeel Khan – 206 in 2022

5: Khalid Latif – 204* in 2009

6: Usman Khan – 201 in 2024

7: Kamran Akmal – 200 in 2018

Notably, Usman was earlier banned by the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) earlier in April for five years. He was banned from all ECB events during this period, including the ILT20, the Abu Dhabi T10 or any other ECB-affiliated event.

After this ban, he was called in by the Pakistan national team for a T20I series against New Zealand and also in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies.