Bangladesh's series sweep over Pakistan sees them achieve what even India have not done vs Men in Green

Bangladesh completed a historic 2-0 series sweep over Pakistan after defeating the Shan Masood-led team in the second Test in Rawalpindi by six wickets. Pakistan's horrific run in Tests at home took a leap forward as they remain winless for 10 straight Tests in their own den after their recent loss to Bangladesh.

The Bangla Tigers were clinical in the second match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, chasing down the 185-run target on the final day of the match with six wickets in hand. While Pakistan looked to mount some pressure on the visitors, the experienced pair of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan took the team with an unbroken 32-run stand.

By clean-sweeping the series, Bangladesh created history and achieved what even India could not have done against Pakistan. Bangladesh have become the sixth team to white-wash Pakistan in a Test series of two or more matches. They are only the second team to clean sweep the Men in Green at the latter's home after England.

Notably, India have never registered a clean sweep over their arch-rivals Pakistan in the Test format. India have defeated the Men in Green in four Test series to date but could not win every game of the series.

India and Pakistan have played in 15 Test series with both teams winning four series each, while the remaining eight have been drawn. The two teams have not played a red-ball game since December 2008 when the Men in Green toured India for a three-match series.

The two teams have not played any bilateral cricket since December 2012 and January 2013 when India hosted Pakistan in a white-ball series. India have not toured Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup and the Men in Green have not come across the border since the 2016 T20 World Cup. With the Indian team looking so strong in almost all the conditions and Pakistan looking so poor even in their home conditions, it won't be naive to say that the Indian team would sweep them if a Test series is played in times to come.