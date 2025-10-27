Bangladesh vs West Indies Live: When and where to watch BAN vs WI T20I series on TV and streaming in India? Bangladesh won the ODI series rather comfortably, apart from the obvious blip in the Super Over clash. However, Bangladesh are on a four-series winning streak in the format, while the West Indies have won just one in their last eight, against Ireland earlier this year. Can they turn the tide?

Chattogram:

Bangladesh will be up against the West Indies in a three-match T20I series, following the conclusion of a hard-fought ODI series, with the hosts eventually walking away with the honours. The focus now shifts to the T20Is, where surprisingly, Bangladesh are on a four-series winning streak and the West Indies have won just one series out of their last eight, the one against Ireland this year, which had two games washed out due to rain.

The West Indies took Nepal lightly and had to pay the price. The injuries aren't helping the Windies but the return of the likes of Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Brandon King and regular skipper Shai Hope will keep the visitors in good stead, while Bangladesh too have their regular captain Litton Das returning after an injury he sustained during the Asia Cup. After slow and low surfaces in Mirpur, the batters of both the teams will enjoy a bit of batting help in Chattogram and might be an exciting series.

When and where to watch BAN vs WI T20I series live on TV and OTT in India?

The three-match T20I series between Bangladesh and the West Indies will kick off at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on Monday, October 27, at 5:30 PM IST. The remaining matches are scheduled for October 29 and October 31, all at the same venue. Unfortunately, the BAN vs WI T20I series won't have a live broadcast on TV in India, but all three matches can be streamed live on the Fancode app and the website.

Squads

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w/c), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Saif Hassan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman , Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Towhid Hridoy, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

West Indies: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Khary Pierre, Jayden Seales, Ramon Simmonds, Ackeem Auguste, Amir Jangoo, Gudakesh Motie