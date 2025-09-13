Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 pitch report: How surface in Abu Dhabi is expected to play? Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will lock horns in a crucial encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, in what is tipped to be the first clash of equals in the Asia Cup 2025. Ahead of the clash, here is all you need to know about the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

New Delhi:

Sri Lanka open their campaign in the Asia Cup 2025 as they face Bangladesh in their Group B fixture at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Saturday, September 13.

The Asia Cup 2025 has mostly only seen mismatches till now, with one-sided games taking place in the first four days. The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash is the first such encounter between equals taking place in a continental event.

Bangladesh won their first match of the tournament by making light work of Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, September 11. The Bangla Tigers chased down 144 with Litton Das and Towhid Hridoy taking them home with their 95-run stand, with Litton scoring a 39-ball 59, while Hridoy made 35 from 36 deliveries.

Ahead of the clash, here is the pitch report for the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka clash at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi pitch report

The pitches in the UAE at this point in time have been good for batting in the second innings and challenging in first. The pitch at the Abu Dhabi-based venue was better to bat on in the first innings too, which helped the Hong Kong side make 143.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi- The Numbers Game

STATS - T20

Total Matches: 92

Matches won batting first: 42

Matches won bowling first: 50

Average 1st innings Score: 137

Average 2nd innings Score: 123

Highest total recorded: 225/7 (20 Ovs) By IRE vs AFG

Lowest total recorded: 54/10 (17.5 Ovs) By USAW vs THAIW

Highest score chased: 174/2 (17.4 Ovs) By RSA vs IRE

Lowest score defended: 93/8 (20 Ovs) By THAIW vs PNGW

Squads:

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Kamindu Mendis, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Binura Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Nuwan Thushara, Kamil Mishara, Chamika Karunaratne, Kusal Perera

Bangladesh Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Shamim Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Nasum Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nurul Hasan, Shoriful Islam