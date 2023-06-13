Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch BAN vs AFG Test on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh cricket team

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Streaming Details: Litton Das-led Bangladesh is all set to square off against Hashmatullah Shahidi's Afghanistan in a one-off Test match. Bangladesh will be without the services of regular Test skipper Shakib Al Hasan, who is out with a finger injury. Meanwhile, the Test between these two teams is only their second game in the format, with the first one ending in Afghanistan's favour.

This is Bangladesh's second Test this year, with the first being the one-off Test against Ireland in April. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's last outing in the format came way back in March 2021 against Zimbabwe. Before all the action unfolds, here are all the Live streaming details of the match.

When is the BAN vs AFG one-off Test match?

The BAN vs AFG Test match will be played from June 14 onwards

At what time does BAN vs AFG Test match begin?

The BAN vs AFG Test will begin at 9:30 AM IST

Where is the BAN vs AFG Test match being played?

The BAN vs AFG will be played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG Test on TV in India?

There is no telecast for the BAN vs AFG Test match

Where can you watch BAN vs AFG Test online in India?

One can watch the BAN vs AFG online on the FanCode app and website

Squads:

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Litton Das(w/c), Zakir Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Musfik Hasan, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Taskin Ahmed

Afghanistan Squad: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Nasir Jamal, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Bahir Shah, Rahmat Shah, Nijat Masood, Afsar Zazai(w), Ikram Alikhil, Karim Janat, Zahir Khan, Amir Hamza, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mohammad Ibrahim, Izharulhaq Naveed

