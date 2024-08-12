Bangladesh veteran all-rounder set to tour India, to be available for all 8 Tests in 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Bangladesh team

Bangladesh have been boosted ahead of their Pakistan and India tour for the Test series. Their veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has confirmed to the chief selector Gazi Ashraf Hossain that he will be available for all eight Tests in 2024. Bangladesh will be playing against Pakistan away from home in two Tests starting from August 21 while they are slated to tour India next month for as many matches in the longest format.

Shakib had earlier hinted that he has not decided whether he will be available to tour India. However, Ashraf has revealed that the all-rounder had committed to playing in all Test matches of the year for Bangladesh. He recently played for the Bangla Tigers in the Global T20 Canada which concluded on August 11. With that competition done, Shakib is now set to join the Bangladesh team directly in Pakistan within a couple of days.

"Probably at the end of July, we talked to Shakib and there were discussions with me regarding his fitness. During the Zimbabwe series, we wanted to understand his short-term plans. We have a busy schedule with eight Test matches by December. He assured us that he would play all the Tests and attend all practice sessions before each series. He is expected to join the team around August 14 or 15," Ashraf said.

The 37-year-old is short of some serious red-ball cricket over the last two years having featured in only four out of eight Tests for Bangladesh. Moreover, he is coming off playing a T20 league and might turn out to be rusty against Pakistan. Shakib Al Hasan has faced issues with his vision over the last 12 months or so. However, the BCB chief selector stated that the medical team has no highlighted any major issue with Shakib's eyes and insisted that he will play Pakistan Tests as an all-rounder.

"I haven't received any updates from our medical team regarding his eyes. Globally, Shakib is one of the best all-rounders for the past 25 (15) years and I maintain that opinion. I cannot dare to consider him only as a bowler. The way he has been able to take himself to new heights and his adjustability to different formats and his record against Pakistan are all considered for his inclusion.

"It was important to know whether he will be available in all the practice sessions before the series and that was a criterion for selection from our point of view. We were supposed to go [to Pakistan] a bit later. He will probably reach the side on the 14th or 15th and practice with the team," Ashraf further added.

Bangladesh Test squad vs Pakistan: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Kumer Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nahid Rana, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Syed Khaled Ahmed