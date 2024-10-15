Bangladesh suspend and terminate head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe for slapping a player during ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Chandika Hathurusinghe

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe has been suspended by its cricket board (BCB) on disciplinary grounds. His suspension is for 48 hours and after that, will be terminated immediately. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also served him a show-cause notice. Hathurusinghe has been accused of slapping a player during the ODI World Cup in India last year.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed has also stated that Hathurusinghe took more leaves than agreed as per his contract. "Hathurusinghe has two counts of misconduct. First is about an assault on a player. Secondly, he took too many leaves, more than what was in his contract," Ahmed said according to ESPNCricinfo.

BCB has appointed Phil Simmons as the head coach of the team in an interim capacity till the 2025 Champions Trophy.

