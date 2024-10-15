Tuesday, October 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Bangladesh suspend and terminate head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe for slapping a player during ODI World Cup

Bangladesh suspend and terminate head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe for slapping a player during ODI World Cup

This was the second stint of Chandika Hathurusinghe as Bangladesh's head coach and it has ended on a controversial note. He has been suspended for 48 hours and his contract will be terminated post that on disciplinary grounds. Here are more details...

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: October 15, 2024 16:32 IST
Bangladesh
Image Source : GETTY Chandika Hathurusinghe

Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe has been suspended by its cricket board (BCB) on disciplinary grounds. His suspension is for 48 hours and after that, will be terminated immediately. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has also served him a show-cause notice. Hathurusinghe has been accused of slapping a player during the ODI World Cup in India last year.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed has also stated that Hathurusinghe took more leaves than agreed as per his contract. "Hathurusinghe has two counts of misconduct. First is about an assault on a player. Secondly, he took too many leaves, more than what was in his contract," Ahmed said according to ESPNCricinfo.

BCB has appointed Phil Simmons as the head coach of the team in an interim capacity till the 2025 Champions Trophy.

More to follow...

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Cricket News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement