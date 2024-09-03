Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan in Rawalpindi to script history on foreign soil for first time in 15 years

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh beat Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test.

Bangladesh have defeated Pakistan in the second Rawalpindi Test to clinch the two-match series 2-0 and register their first away series win in the red-ball format for the first time since 2009. Chasing 185 to win on the final day, Bangladesh scaled the target with six wickets to spare.

Notably, this is only Bangladesh's second Test series win on foreign soil. The first time they won a Test series away from home was in 2009 when they toured the West Indies for a two-match contest. Shakib Al Hasan was the captain of the side during that tour and interestingly he is still a part of the Test side.

Bangladesh had also won a Test match against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2021 but it was only a one-off Test and not a full-fledged series.

Coming back to the game, Player of the Match (POTM) Litton Das (138 runs) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78 runs and five wickets) were the architects of the win. Litton scored a century under pressure in the first innings to reduce the first innings deficit to just 12 runs. He stitched a 165-run stand for the seventh wicket alongside Mehidy and helped Bangladesh come roaring back into the contest after getting reduced to 26/6.

Mehidy also bagged a five-for in the first innings and made an all-round contribution to Bangladesh's win.

List of Bangladesh's wins in Test cricket away from home