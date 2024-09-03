Tuesday, September 03, 2024
     
  5. Bangladesh humiliate Pakistan in Rawalpindi to script history on foreign soil for first time in 15 years

Bangladesh had registered their first win over Pakistan in the red-ball format in the first Test of the series in Rawalpindi. The Bangla Tigers now have three wins and as many losses in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. This is also their eighth Test win on foreign soil.

Edited By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: September 03, 2024 15:28 IST
Bangladesh beat Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test.
Image Source : AP Bangladesh beat Pakistan in the Rawalpindi Test.

Bangladesh have defeated Pakistan in the second Rawalpindi Test to clinch the two-match series 2-0 and register their first away series win in the red-ball format for the first time since 2009. Chasing 185 to win on the final day, Bangladesh scaled the target with six wickets to spare.

Notably, this is only Bangladesh's second Test series win on foreign soil. The first time they won a Test series away from home was in 2009 when they toured the West Indies for a two-match contest. Shakib Al Hasan was the captain of the side during that tour and interestingly he is still a part of the Test side.

Bangladesh had also won a Test match against Zimbabwe in Harare in 2021 but it was only a one-off Test and not a full-fledged series. 

Coming back to the game, Player of the Match (POTM) Litton Das (138 runs) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (78 runs and five wickets) were the architects of the win. Litton scored a century under pressure in the first innings to reduce the first innings deficit to just 12 runs. He stitched a 165-run stand for the seventh wicket alongside Mehidy and helped Bangladesh come roaring back into the contest after getting reduced to 26/6.

Mehidy also bagged a five-for in the first innings and made an all-round contribution to Bangladesh's win. 

List of Bangladesh's wins in Test cricket away from home

Team 1 Team 2 Result Margin Venue Date
Bangladesh West Indies Won 95 runs Kingstown July 2009
Bangladesh West Indies Won Four wickets St. George's July 2009
Bangladesh Zimbabwe Won 143 runs Harare April 2013
Bangladesh Sri Lanka Won Four wickets Colombo (PSS) March 2017
Bangladesh Zimbabwe Won 220 runs Harare July 2021
Bangladesh New Zealand Won Eight wickets Mount Maunganui Jan 2022
Bangladesh Pakistan Won 10 wickets Rawalpindi August 2024
Bangladesh  Pakistan Won six wickets Rawalpindi August-September 2024

 

