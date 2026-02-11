Bangladesh government backs out, puts it on BCB, players over boycotting T20 World Cup 2026 Bangladesh Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul said the decision to skip the T20 World Cup 2026 was taken by the BCB and players, not the government. The ICC later confirmed no sanctions and awarded Bangladesh hosting rights for an event in 2028.

New Delhi:

Bangladesh’s absence from the T20 World Cup 2026 continues to generate debate. Sports Adviser Asif Nazrul on Tuesday asserted that the call to stay away from the tournament was made by the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the players themselves, not the government.

“There is no question of regret [at being excluded from the World Cup]. This decision was taken by the BCB and the players as they made sacrifices for the safety of the country's cricket, the safety of the people and to protect national dignity,” Nazrul said on Tuesday at a media conference.

His latest remarks mark a notable shift from his earlier stance during the impasse that ultimately led to Bangladesh missing the competition. At that time, Nazrul had publicly maintained that the government had decided against sending the team, with the board acting on official instructions.

Notably, the controversy traces back to early January, when Nazrul spoke ahead of the BCB’s formal announcement on January 4, indicating that Bangladesh would not play their World Cup fixtures in India. The development followed the BCCI’s directive to Kolkata Knight Riders to remove Mustafizur Rahman from IPL 2026. As discussions intensified, Nazrul remained closely involved, participating in talks with the ICC and meeting members of the national side to communicate the final outcome regarding participation. Soon after, the ICC confirmed that Scotland would take Bangladesh’s place in the tournament.

ICC, BCB engage in fruitful discussions

Earlier this week, further clarity emerged from the ICC. The global body stated that Bangladesh would not face sanctions for their withdrawal and would instead be awarded an ICC event in 2028. The resolution followed negotiations between the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ICC during a meeting in Lahore, which was attended by BCB president Aminul Islam.

Nazrul welcomed the outcome, describing it as a significant diplomatic success for Bangladesh cricket.

“The ICC has said there will be no sanctions and that Bangladesh will be considered for hosting an international tournament. This is a brilliant achievement. I salute the Bangladesh Cricket Board,” Aminul said.

