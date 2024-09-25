Bangladesh give major update on Shakib Al Hasan's availability for Kanpur Test

Follow us on Image Source : AP Shakib Al Hasan during the first Test in Chennai on September 22, 2024

In a big boost to Bangladesh's preparations, the star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is all set for the selection for the second Test against India in Kapur starting on September 27. Shakib suffered a minor finger injury during the Chennai Test on September 22 but has been cleared by the medical team for the last match of the two-match series.

Bangladesh's head coach Chandika Hathurusinghe confirmed the availability of Shakib for the Kanpur Test where both teams are likely to depend on their spin attack for success. Chandika revealed that the player has not complained about his injury and there is no concern from the physio ahead of the second match.

"I haven't heard anything officially or any complaints about Shakib," Chadika said. "There is no doubt about that at the moment. I haven't heard from my physio or from anyone. He's still eligible for selection."

Shakib was reportedly doubtful to recover on time for the Kanpur Test but Chandika played down the talks ahead of the match. Bangladesh suffered a huge 280-run defeat in Chennai but are expected to stick with the same playing eleven for the Kanpur match.

The 37-year-old spin all-rounder struggled with a ball with no success across both innings at MA Chidambaram Stadium. Batting coach David Hemp confirmed a finger injury that caused Shakib's bowling performance in Chennai but the veteran is all set for the Kanpur Test.

Chandika also shot down the talk of Shakib's poor performance in Chennai and said that the player will perform better in Kanpur.

"I'm upset not about his performance but our overall performance, we could have done better. I'm sure that he also thinks that he can perform better. We all know what he's capable of. I think he batted really well in the second innings. He couldn't go on. Not because of lack of pride. It's sheer quality of the opposition," Chandika added.