Thursday, September 12, 2024
     
Bangladesh announce 16-member squad for India Test series, key player misses out due to injury

Bangladesh are coming into the India Test series on the back of a stunning 2-0 series win over Pakistan away from home. They have not beaten India in the longest format so far but will now be confident enough to put up a good show this time. Here's their squad for the series.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 12, 2024 12:50 IST
IND vs BAN
Image Source : AP Bangladesh team

Bangladesh have announced their 16-member squad for the upcoming two-match Test series against India starting from September 19. They have made one change to the squad from their historic series win over Pakistan away from home. Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam is ruled out of the series due to injury while Jaker Ali has received a call-up to the Test squad.

Shoriful picked up a groin injury during the first Test match against Pakistan and has not yet fully recovered. Surprisingly, no pacer has been picked to replace him with Jaker Ali being called up who is uncapped in the longest format. He scored a century for Bangladesh A recently against Pakistan and has played 17 T20Is for Bangladesh so far. In first-class cricket, he has played 49 matches so far amassing 2862 runs at an average of 41.47 with four centuries and 19 fifties to his name.

Bangladesh are coming to India after stunning Pakistan in a two-match Test series 2-0 in Rawalpindi and both those wins were comprehensive by 10 and six wickets respectively. Before this series, Bangladesh didn't have a single Test win against Pakistan and their condition is the same against India having lost 11 out of 13 Tests with two ending in a draw.

Najmul Hossain Shanto and his men will be keen on building on the series win in Pakistan. However, for that to happen, they will have to play their best cricket as India have a proud home record to defend having not lost a single Test series since 2012.

Bangladesh squad for India Test series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed

