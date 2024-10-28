BAN vs SA 2nd Test pitch report: How will surface at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram play?

Follow us on Image Source : AP Chattogram has generally been a better surface than Dhaka in Bangladesh for Test match cricket, especially from batters' perspective

Bangladesh will take on South Africa in the second and final Test match of the series in Chattogram, starting Tuesday, October 29. Bangladesh did show some fightback with the bat in the second innings after being blown away for just 106 in the first, however, South Africa with a lead of 202 runs were always in the driver's seat. With the pitch expected to play better, Bangladesh will be keen to end the series on a high.

Bangladesh may have been ruled out of the scenarios already, however, South Africa are very much in the hunt for a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final, especially after how India were washed out by New Zealand in the first couple of games. Can Bangladesh script a miracle?

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram pitch report

Chattogram traditionally has played a bit better compared to Mirpur. A total of 24 Tests have been played at this venue. The first innings scores of the last two matches were 531 and 404. The wickets will turn, make no mistake. However, winning the toss could be crucial as the best batting conditions will be in the first two days before the spinners come into the game. South Africa, apart from Kyle Verreynne, did struggle against spin and hence will be keen to bat first and probably bat Bangladesh out of the game and vice-versa for the hosts.

Bangladesh were on the receiving end of both the scores as both India and Sri Lanka pummelled the home side. Hence, Najmul Hossain Shanto, who might be playing his last game as a captain, would be keen to win the toss and exploit the favourable conditions.

South Africa won't mind losing the toss and bowling first, especially with how they bowled first up in Dhaka. Expect the ball to turn from the first day but the degree of the turn will kept increasing with it eventually becoming a hell for the batters. However, it should be a good match given the South African batters too have been circumspect against turn and bounce,