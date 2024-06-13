BAN vs NED Dream11 Prediction: Best fantasy picks for Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20 World Cup 2024

Follow us on Image Source : AP Bangladesh will hope to see off the virtual quarter-final against the Netherlands in Group D to move one inch closer to a spot in the Super 8

Bangladesh will be gutted with the result the other day in New York as they almost upset South Africa's applecart but it wasn't to be but still the Tigers have the destiny in their own hands in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup. Bangladesh take on the Netherlands in a virtual knockout in Group D on Thursday, June 13 in and would aim to take one step closer to a place in the Super 8. Bangladesh began the tournament with a crucial win against Sri Lanka and even though they lost to the Proteas, they will fancy their chances against the Dutch and Nepal.

The Dutch will be no pushovers considering how they almost did a third on the Proteas after having beaten them in the T20 World Cup in 2022 and the ODI World Cup last year. Scott Edwards-led side has already beaten Nepal in their opening game and given the slow conditions in the Caribbean, if they bat first, they could challenge Bangladesh, who have a brittle top order apart from a couple of batters.

Bangladesh's bowling has come up leaps and bounds in this tournament and will hope that it keeps them in good stead to make it to the Super 8.

My Dream11 team for T20 World Cup 2024 Match No 27, BAN vs NED

Max O'Dowd, Litton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy (vc), Bas de Leede, Mahmudullah, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Rishad Hossain (c), Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

Squads

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Litton Das(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar

Netherlands: Michael Levitt, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards(w/c), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Paul van Meekeren, Vivian Kingma, Saqib Zulfiqar, Aryan Dutt, Kyle Klein, Wesley Barresi