Babar Azam's horrific run continues as Pakistan batters make merry on Day 1 against England in Multan

Babar Azam's lean patch in Test cricket extended for another innings as the former Pakistan skipper was dismissed for another score of under fifty in flat batting conditions at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Day 1 against England. Babar was dismissed in the second last over before the stumps for 30 with Chris Woakes getting the Pakistan maestro LBW with a ball that nipped in. However, Pakistan ended the day strong on 328/4.

While Babar could not make the most of the conditions, captain Shan Masood and opening batter Abdullah Shafique made merry on Day in Multan. The two players notched up a partnership of 253 for the second wicket with Masood being the aggressor.

After opting to bat, the hosts lost Saim Ayub early in the third over to Gus Atkinson as the batter clipped one leg stump ball to Jamie Smith behind the wickets. But after the opening jolt, the hosts were firm for most part of the day.

Masood ended his century drought of over 1500 days. He got to his ton in just 102 deliveries, making it the fastest hundred by a Pakistan batsman since Misbah-ul-Haq's 56-ball ton in 2014 against Australia. Shafique also starred with the bat as the opener got to his fourth Test century. The opener got there in style with a six off Jack Leach over long-on.

The association came to an end in the final session. Shafique was cramping and finally got dismissed for 102 with Atkinson getting him. While the hosts dominated the first two sessions, the visitors got some rewards in the final one to not let the game slip out of their hands. After removing Shafique, Leach got the big wicket of Masood for 151 before Woakes got Babar.

The hosts sent Naseem Shah at No.6 as a nightwatchman to see off the remainder of the day. Mohammad Rizwan and Afgha Salman are next to come and Pakistan will hope to score more than 450.

Pakistan's Playing XI:

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed

England's Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir