Babar Azam smashes highest score for Pakistan but misses out on Virat Kohli's all-time record in Asia Cup

Pakistan kicked off the Asia Cup 2023 with a record-laden total against Nepal in the first match on Wednesday, August 30. Captain Babar played a memorable knock of 151 runs while star finisher Iftikhar Ahmed smashed his maiden ODI hundred in just 67 balls to help Pakistan score a total of 342 for 6 in 50 overs.

The talking point of the first innings was Babar Azam's maiden hundred in the Asia Cup. The world no.1 batter proved his dominance in 50-over cricket with a sensational knock as he introduced his 31st international hundred, fourth-highest for Pakistan. Babar entertained fans at Multan Cricket Stadium with 14 fours and four sixes during his record-laden innings.

Playing in his only sixth Asia Cup (ODI) match, the top-order batter recorded the highest score for Pakistan in Asia Cup history. Former captain Mohammad Younis previously held the record when he scored 144 runs against Hong Kong during the Asia Cup 2004. Babar also introduced the only second 150-plus knock in Asia Cup history and has a chance to surpass Virat Kohli's record for the highest score in the tournament history.

Virat Kohli holds the record for the highest score in Asia Cup history when he smashed 183 runs against Pakistan during the Asia Cup 2012 and was the only cricketer with a 150-plus score in the continental tournament. But Babar missed Kohli's record by 32 runs as he was dismissed on 151 runs by Sompal Kami in the last over.

Highest scores in Asia Cup (ODI) history:

Virat Kohli - 183 runs vs Pakistan in 2012 Babar Azam - 151 runs vs Nepal in 2023 Younis Khan - 144 runs vs Hong Kong in 2004 Mushfiqur Rahim - 144 runs vs Sri Lanka in 2018 Shoaib Malik - 143 runs vs India in 2004

