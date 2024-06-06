Babar Azam shatters Virat Kohli's biggest T20I record during USA vs PAK T20 World Cup match

Follow us on Image Source : PCB/X Babar Azam during the USA vs PAK T20 World Cup match in Dallas on June 6, 2024

Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam scripted history during his innings against the United States of America in the 11th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 on Thursday, June 6. Babar became the all-time leading run-scorer in T20I cricket history by breaking Indian legend Virat Kohli's long-standing record in Dallas.

Babar needed only 16 runs to surpass Virat Kohli's tally of most T20I runs before the Pakistan opening game in the tournament. The star opener completed 4,000 runs in the shortest international format in his last innings and then dethroned Kohli at the top with 4,067 runs in 113 innings.

Kohli failed to extend his tally after scoring just one run against Ireland during India's thumping win in their campaign opener in New York on June 5. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma scored a brilliant fifty to complete 4,000 T20I runs and momentarily surpassed Babar in the run-scoring chart.

Most runs in T20I cricket

Babar Azam (Pakistan) - 4,067 runs in 113 innings Virat Kohli (India) - 4,038 runs in 110 innings Rohit Sharma (India) - 4,026 runs in 143 innings Paul Stirling (Ireland) - 3,591 runs in 142 innings Colin Munro (New Zealand) - 3,531 runs in 118 innings

