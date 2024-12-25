Babar Azam returns as Pakistan announce playing XI for Boxing Day Test against South Africa

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Babar Azam during the Test match against Australia in Sydney on January 5, 2024

Babar Azam found a place in Pakistan's playing eleven for the first Test match against South Africa starting on December 26 in Centurion. The star cricketer was famously dropped from Pakistan's squad during their last home Test series against England but has been given a chance to prove himself in a two-match Test series against the Proteas.

In a major shuffle to their batting order, Babar has replaced the struggling opener Abdullah Shafique in the playing eleven. Captain Shan Masood will open the innings with in-form Saim Ayub and Babar has been drafted to the No.3 position.

Kamran Ghulam, who replaced Babar in the playing eleven in the last two Tests against England, will continue to feature in the No.4 position. Ghulam made an instant impact by scoring a brilliant hundred in the second Test against England to cement his place in Babar's regular No.4 spot.

Meanwhile, the star fast bowler Naseem Shah also returned to the playing eleven for the first Test. Apart from Babar's return, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Mohammad Abbas replaced the spin trio of Sajid Khan, Noman Ali and Zahid Mahmood in Pakistan's playing XI.

Aamir Jamal and Salman Ali Agha are the only bowlers from their last playing eleven to keep their place in the team against South Africa. Noman Ali remains in the squad but Pakistan seem happy to go with Salman Ali Agha as their only spin option in the first Test at SuperSport Park.

Pakistan playing XI for 1st Test against South Africa

Shan Masood (c), Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas.

South Africa playing XI for 1st Test against Pakistan

Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Temba Bavuma(c), David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne(w), Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Dane Paterson.