Babar Azam breaks multiple T20I records for Pakistan in series opener against Australia

Babar Azam created history without facing a single ball during Pakistan's opening T20I game against Australia in Brisbane on Thursday. The former captain entered the ground and broke Shoaib Malik's all-time T20I record for Pakistan.

The 30-year-old star set a new record for the most T20I appearances for Pakistan with hist 124th match on Thursday. Shoaib Malik previously held the record with 123 matches during his long T20I career spanned for 16 years.

Most T20I matches for Pakistan

Babar Azam (2016-2024) - 124 matches Shoaib Malik (2006-2021) - 123 matches Mohammad Hafeez (2006-2021) - 119 matches Shadab Khan (2017-2024) - 104 matches Mohammad Rizwan (2015-2024) - 103 matches

Meanwhile, Babar also shattered another major record for Pakistan in the shortest form of the game. He clinched two easy catches to dismiss Australian openers Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short and took his T20I catches tally to 52. He broke Shoaib Malik and Fakhar Zaman's joint record for most catches for Pakistan in T20I cricket.

Most catches for Pakistan in T20I cricket

Babar Azam - 52 catches in 124 innings Fakhar Zaman - 50 catches in 92 innings Shoaib Malik - 50 catches in 124 innings Umar Akmal - 39 catches in 64 innings Shadab Khan - 36 catches in 104 innings

