Babar Azam and Rizwan to clash in Qualifier, all you need to know about PSL 2024 playoffs

Follow us on Image Source : AP Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan

Multan Sultans sealed their top place in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) with a thumping 79-run win over Quetta Gladiators in the final league stage game of the season. The loss, however, left the Gladiators at the fourth place with Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United being the other teams to qualify for the playoffs. Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars who are led by Pakistan's Test and T20I captains, Shan Masood and Shaheen Afridi have been knocked out of the tournament.

Interestingly, the playoff will get underway with the clash between Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam's teams in the qualifier. Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi ended in top two in the points table while Islamabad United and Quetta will face each other in the first eliminator. The winner of the qualifier will qualify directly for the final while the team losing in the eliminator will be out of the competition. All the matches of the playoffs in PSL 2024 will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. There is also a change in match timings with all the games starting at 9:30 PM IST.

Here's all you need to know about PSL 2024 playoffs

Schedule

March 14 - Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi (Qualifier)

March 15 - Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators (Eliminator 1)

March 16 - Loser of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 1 (Eliminator 2)

March 17 - Winner of Qualifier vs Winner of Eliminator 2 (Final)

Squads

Multan Sultans: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Usman Khan, Johnson Charles, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Tayyab Tahir, David Willey, Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Ali, Dawid Malan, Khushdil Shah, Aftab Ibrahim, Faisal Akram, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Shahzad, Ali Majid, Richard Ngarava

Peshawar Zalmi: Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Haseebullah Khan, Rovman Powell, Aamer Jamal, Luke Wood, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mehran Mumtaz, Aimal Khan, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Ali, Paul Walter, Arshad Iqbal, Salman Irshad, Dan Mousley, Mohammad Zeeshan, Shamar Joseph, Arif Yaqoob, Umair Afridi

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Alex Hales, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Haider Ali, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hunain Shah, Naseem Shah, Tymal Mills, Matthew Forde, Jordan Cox, Rumman Raees, Martin Guptill, Obed McCoy, Qasim Akram, Shamyl Hussain, Ubaid Shah, Shahab Khan

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Rilee Rossouw (c), Khawaja Nafay, Laurie Evans (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Omair Yousuf, Akeal Hosein, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq, Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Bismillah Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Hasnain, Will Smeed, Sajjad Ali, Adil Naz