Babar Azam achieves major milestone, completes 15000 runs in international cricket

Pakistan star batter Babar Azam achieved a major milestone as he completed his 15000 runs in international cricket during the third ODI between South Africa and his team on Saturday, November 8. Babar made 27 in the series decider at the Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad, as he failed to make up for his fine start but went on the achieve the feat.

Coming into the clash, Babar needed 23 runs to get to the milestone, and he got there in the ninth over of the meagre 144-run chase against the second-string Proteas side.

With this, the former skipper Babar has become just the fifth player from Pakistan to get to the milestone, joining the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Younis Khan, Mohammad Yousuf and Javed Miandad in the list.

Most runs by a Pakistan player in international cricket:

1 - Inzamam-ul-Haq: 20580 runs in 499 matches

2 - Younis Khan: 17790 runs in 408 matches

3 - Mohammad Yousuf: 17300 runs in 381 matches

4 - Javed Miandad: 16213 runs in 357 matches

5 - Babar Azam: 15004 runs in 329 matches

Babar was run out on 27 when he and Saim Ayub attempted for three runs against Bjorn Fortuin in the 11th over.

