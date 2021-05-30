Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Exclusive | Even lower-order players can contribute with bat in this Indian side, says Axar Patel

The Indian team is currently preparing for the final of the inaugural World Test Championship against New Zealand, and will reach the United Kingdom on June 2. The titular clash will take place in Southampton between June 18-22.

Following the game, the side will take on hosts England in a five-Test series, which is scheduled to begin in August.

Ahead of the final clash, India's spinner Axar Patel talked exclusively talked to India TV and talked about India's preparations for the tournament. Axar talked about India's batting strength in the longest format of the game, and insisted that the side isn't solely reliant on captain Virat Kohli.

"It was rather common in earlier times (relying on one batsman). But in this Indian team, you have Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant. I think it's unfair to say that the team is only reliant on Kohli," Axar said.

"In the series against Australia, the team won without the presence of Kohli. In the home series against England, whenever Kohli was dismissed early, we saw other batsmen like Pant, Washington Sundar and Rohit Sharma stepping up. Now, even spinners and the lower-order players in our team can bat really well. We saw this in Australia when Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar forged a brilliant partnership (in Brisbane)," the left-arm spinner further said.

Axar, who made his debut in the traditional format during Jadeja's thumb injury hiatus, finished with 27 wickets from three Tests against England.

India steamrolled England 3-1 in the four-Test series as Axar seized the occasion with aplomb.

Having made a great start with the red ball, the 27-year-old also earned a place in the WTC final and subsequent five-Test series against England.