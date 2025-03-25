Avesh Khan gets BCCI clearance to join LSG camp for IPL 2025, likely to be available for next match Pacer Avesh Khan has been cleared to join the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) camp for IPL 2025. He suffered a knee injury in January and has been in BCCI's Centre of Excellence since.

BCCI’s Centre of Excellence has given a fit certificate to Avesh Khan to join the Lucknow Super Giants camp in the ongoing IPL 2025. The pacer, who was suffering from a knee injury, was recovering under the BCCI medical team and was reported to be missing at least three games for the franchise. However, the 28-year-old recovered fast and passed the medical test on Monday, March 24.

Avesh hasn’t played professional cricket since January 2025 and has been in Bengaluru for recovery since. Meanwhile, even though he has been given the clearance, it’s unclear when the player will join the Lucknow camp. The Rishabh Pant-led side will be playing their upcoming game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on March 27 and it needs to be seen if the team management decides to play him in that game.

Multiple Lucknow players are suffering from different injuries, which is a major issue for the franchise. Mohsin Khan, who was retained by the team, was ruled out of IPL 2025, and Shardul Thakur was named the replacement. Mayank Yadav, who was retained for INR 11 crore, is expected to miss the first half of the tournament, while Akash Deep can miss two more games. Mitchell Marsh, on the other hand, will not bowl in the tournament.

Lucknow suffered one-wicket defeat in opening game

Lucknow was on the verge of winning their opening game against Delhi Capitals but a couple of schoolboy errors from captain Pant cost them the match. In the first innings, they posted 209 runs on the board and reduced Delhi to 65/5 in the second. That’s when Tristan Stubbs and Ashutosh Sharma managed to bail DC out but yet, Lucknow were much ahead in the race.

DC lost wickets on one end but it was Ashutosh who kept the team in the hunt and got the job done in the final over. The Axar Patel-led side won the match by just one wicket but Lucknow could have won as well. Pant dropped a catch and an easy stumping in the final over and that helped LSG to bounce back.