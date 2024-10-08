Australia's Megan Schutt becomes most successful bowler in T20 World Cups, surpasses Shabnim Ismail

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Megan Schutt and Alyssa Healy.

Australian speedster Megan Schutt has created an all-time record in T20 World Cups during her team's clash against Australia in the ongoing edition of the tournament. The right-arm pacer Schutt has become the most successful bowler in the tournament's history during her team's Group A clash against New Zealand in Sharjah.

Schutt has surpassed South African icon Shabnim Ismail in list of players with most wickets in the Women's T20 World Cups. The 31-year-old Aussie was earlier tied with Ismail on 43 wickets in the tournament and leapfrogged her in just the third over of the run-chase.

Most wickets in Women's T20 World Cups:

1 - Megan Schutt: 44 wickets in 26 matches

2 - Shabnim Ismail: 43 wickets in 32 matches

3 - Anya Shrubsole: 41 wickets in 27 matches

4 - Ellyse Perry: 40 wickets in 44 matches

5 - Stafanie Taylor: 33 wickets in 33 matches

Schutt had levelled Ismail in Australia's World Cup-opening clash against Sri Lanka on October 5 when she took three wickets.

The speedster needed only eight balls to get her first strike in the game against New Zealand. She cleaned up opener Georgia Plimmer on a ball that stayed low and hit the timber.

Australia opted to bat first against the White Ferns. The defending champions racked up 148 runs for the loss of eight wickets with Beth Mooney being the top-scorer at 40. Ellyse Perry made 30 runs and created her own record.

Perry got to 2000 T20I runs and has become the first Australian, men or women, to have a double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets in T20Is. She is the fourth women's cricketer to this milestone after Nida Dar (Pakistan), Sophie Devine (New Zealand) and Hayley Matthews (West Indies).

Australia's Playing XI:

Beth Mooney, Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Georgia Wareham, Ellyse Perry, Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Annabel Sutherland, Grace Harris, Sophie Molineux, Megan Schutt

New Zealand's Playing XI:

Suzie Bates, Georgia Plimmer, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine (c), Brooke Halliday, Maddy Green, Isabella Gaze (wk), Rosemary Mair, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Eden Carson