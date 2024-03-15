Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade announces retirement from red-ball cricket ahead of IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Matthew Wade will retire from red-ball cricket after the 2024 Sheffield Shield final for Tasmania

Australian wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade has announced his retirement from first-class cricket as the Sheffield Shield final next week in Perth will be his final red-ball assignment. Wade, who delayed his departure to India for the 2024 edition of the IPL for Gujarat Titans to be available for Tasmania for the summit clash of Australia's premier domestic red-ball tournament, will continue to play white-ball cricket for his country, state team Tasmania and in the Big Bash League for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Wade, who played 165 first-class matches spanning 17 years including 36 Test matches for Australia mentioned that playing red-ball cricket for his country will remain the highlight of his career as he aims to win his fifth Sheffield Shield title and first with Tasmania.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed the challenges that the long-form game provides, and although I will continue to play white ball cricket, wearing the Baggy Green while playing for my country remains a highlight of my career," Wade said, who won four Sheffield Shield titles with Victoria before switching over to Tasmania before the 2017-2018 season. Incidentally, that was the only season in the last six years where Tasmania qualified for the final but lost to Queensland. Wade thanked his family and the teammates and coaches in his retirement address who helped him during this journey playing red-ball cricket in and around and for Australia.

Tasmania's men's head coach Jeff Vaughan said, "I would like to personally thank and congratulate Matthew for all he has done for Tasmania and Australia in red-ball cricket, he was always professional, and never shied away from the contest. While his career with our Shield squad may be coming to an end, we look forward to still having him around our group in white ball cricket for the coming years playing for the Tigers, and in purple for the Hurricanes."

Tasmania will be up against West Australia in the final starting March 21, who will be eyeing their third straight title in Perth.