Australian stars surge in latest ICC ODI rankings despite series loss to South Africa Australian players made big gains in the latest ICC ODI rankings after a strong finish against South Africa. Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Cameron Green, and Josh Inglis rose in batting ranks, while Abbott and Ellis improved among bowlers.

New Delhi:

Several Australian cricketers have made significant strides in the latest ICC Men's ODI Player Rankings, capitalising on standout individual performances in their recent home series against South Africa. Although the Aussies were edged out 2-1 in the three-match contest, a dominant victory in the final ODI at Mackay, where they piled on a colossal 431/2, saw four players rewarded with notable jumps in the batting rankings.

Southpaw Travis Head, who blasted a blistering 142 in the third ODI, moved up one spot to be tied at 11th on the ODI batters list. Fellow centurions Mitch Marsh (100) and Cameron Green (118*), both of whom played commanding roles in the run-fest, saw major gains as well. Marsh climbed four places to 44th, and Green made a massive leap of 40 positions to now sit 78th.

Wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis also saw upward movement after his impressive knock of 87 in the second ODI. His efforts earned him a 23-place jump, landing him at 64th on the updated chart.

Shubman Gill remains the best-ranked ODI batter

India’s Shubman Gill (784 points) continues to hold the top position among ODI batters, with captain Rohit Sharma (756) close behind. Pakistan’s Babar Azam remains third with 739 points, ensuring the subcontinent retains a firm grip on the upper echelons of the list.

In the bowling department, there's now a deadlock at the summit, with Sri Lanka’s Maheesh Theekshana joining South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj at the top with 671 rating points. Maharaj, who returned 1/57 in the series finale, lost just enough ground to allow Theekshana, who did not feature recently, to draw level.

South Africa’s Lungi Ngidi was one of the biggest gainers among bowlers, rising six spots to 28th after a seven-wicket haul across the series. His consistent threat with the ball proved pivotal for the Proteas.