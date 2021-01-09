AUS vs IND 3rd Test: Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah subjected to racial abuse at SCG

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian players Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah have been targeted with racial abuse at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Indian cricketers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj were targeted with racist abuse by the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Day 3 of the ongoing third Test on Saturday.

According to a report from Daily Telegraph, "angry Indian officials" have complained that the duo were target with racial abuse, and that the members of the Indian team management, along with ICC officials and stadium security officers were locked in a long discussion after the end of day's play.

Another report from India Today stated that the Indian officials have lodged an official complaint with the umpires over the same.

Daily Telegraph's further stated that the duo had been facing racial abuse for the past two days during the Test.

Senior Indian players, including captain Ajinkya Rahane were also part of the long discussions which took place with the concerned authorities following the end of day's play on Saturday.

The umpires and match referee David Boon also walked past India's rooms, according to the report.

At stumps, Steve Smith (29 batting) and Marnus Labuschagne (47 batting) remained unbeaten as Australia reached 103/2, taking a 197-run lead in the second innings.

India were bowled out on 244 after Australia scored 338 in the first innings of the Sydney Test. For India, Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara (50) ended as joint top-scorers for the side.

Pat Cummins ended as the highest wicket-taker for Australia with four wickets.