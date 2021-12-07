Ashes 2021-22: Australia vs England Test series- Everything you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian Captain Pat Cummins and England Captain Joe Root chat during the Australia v England Ashes Series Launch at The Gabba on December 05, 2021 in Brisbane

Highlights The first Ashes Test is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, December 8.

The 1st Test match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Pat Cummins will captain Australia while Joe Root will lead the England team.

While the calendar year is soon to wrap up, the essence for the cricket has just gone stronger as the Ashes is just a few hours away to get underway. The Ashes 2021 will be played from December 8, 2021, to January 18, 2022, where Australia and England will square off in the five Tests. The Ashes will be part of the 2021–2023 ICC World Test Championship.

With the first edition of the Ashes being played in the year 1882, there have been 71 series between the two cricketing nations since then. During this, Australia have had the upper hand and won the series 33 times while England have clinched the same 32 times. The last series took place in 2019 and concluded in a 2-2 draw – the first since 1972.

All you need to know about the Ashes 2021

Head to head

Total Matches- 334 matches

Australia won: 134 matches

England won: 106 matches

Matches drawn: 90 matches

Which TV channel will broadcast the Ashes Test match Australia (AUS) vs England (ENG) in India?

Australia vs England Test series will be televised on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How can I stream Australia vs England Ashes Test?

Australia vs England Ashes Test matches are available to be streamed live on SonyLIV app and website.

Schedule of Ashes 2021-22

Date Match Venue Time (IST)

Dec 08, Wed - Dec 12, Sun Australia vs England, 1st Test The Gabba, Brisbane 5:30 AM

Dec 16, Thu - Dec 20, Mon Australia vs England, 2nd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:30 AM

Dec 26, Sun - Dec 30, Thu Australia vs England, 3rd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5:00 AM

Jan 05, Wed - Jan 09, Sun Australia vs England, 4th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5:00 AM

Jan 14, Fri - Jan 18, Tue Australia vs England, 5th Test TBC* TCB*

The fifth and the final game of the Ashes series was to be played in Perth. But under strict quarantine rules, the match might be played in Melbourne. The venue for the last match has not been announced yet.

Australia vs England Test squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Steve Smith, Alex Carey (WK), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner

England: Joe Root (C), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Dom Bess, Stuart Broad, Rory Burns, Jos Buttler, Zak Crawley, Haseeb Hameed, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Dawid Malan, Craig Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood